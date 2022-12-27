Liverpool prolonged its profitable streak within the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 3-1 to shut the hole on the highest 4.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk struck within the first half at Villa Park earlier than Stefan Bajcetic scored close to the tip of the second. Liverpool’s third straight victory moved the membership 5 factors adrift of the Champions League spots, with Juergen Klopp’s facet remaining sixth.

Liverpool rode its luck towards midtable Villa, which put up a struggle however missed possibilities and lacked the standard when it mattered most.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez dummied Andy Robertson’s cross, resulting in Villa ‘keeper Robin Olsen and Tyrone Mings colliding and the defender needing treatment. If the stoppage unsettled Villa, it failed to deter the visitors who took the lead once play resumed on five minutes.

Robertson’s nook was solely cleared to Trent Alexander-Arnold 40 yards (meters) out, he bent a superb move to Robertson who nipped in forward of John McGinn and rolled an ideal ball for Salah who couldn’t miss.

Nunez’s motion was inflicting Villa critical points and Olsen — who didn’t look convincing deputizing for World Cup winner Emi Martinez — turned his low effort vast.

The hosts did not clear a nook within the thirty seventh and Salah teed up Van Dijk to rifle in, through a small deflection off Ezri Konsa.

Nunez ought to have added a 3rd earlier than the break, as a substitute steering at Olsen from shut vary, however a two-goal cushion gave the Reds an ideal second-half platform.

Ollie Watkins pulled a aim again after 59 minutes, nodding in Douglas Luiz’s cross.

Liverpool took the sting out of Villa and ultimately ended its hopes with 9 minutes left when Bajcetic confirmed spectacular composure in his first senior aim for Liverpool. He rounded Olsen and squeezed a shot by Mings’ legs after Nunez’s cross.