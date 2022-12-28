Premier League: Manchester United resumes marketing campaign with 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester United made a constructive begin to life with out Cristiano Ronaldo as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stepped out from the Portuguese’s shadow to attain in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest within the English Premier League (EPL) on Tuesday.

However supervisor Erik ten Hag continues to be concentrating on a striker to switch Ronaldo within the switch market to make the Pink Devils extra medical within the closing third.

Ronaldo’s rollercoaster second spell at Previous Trafford got here to an finish through the World Cup break after an explosive interview through which he took goal at Ten Hag and the membership’s house owners.

On the sphere, his affect had already waned for the reason that Dutch coach took cost initially of the season.

Rashford has been a participant remodeled beneath Ten Hag and carried his high quality kind for England on the World Cup into the Premier League’s return.

“Our players performed really well in the World Cup, I was happy to see that and now they continue,” Ten Hag advised Amazon Prime. “They have to stay on that level, keep going and progress from game to game.”

A brilliantly labored nook opened the floodgates for United as Christian Eriksen picked out an unmarked Rashford inside the realm to comb into the highest nook.

Forest have been with out their first selection goalkeeper Dean Henderson as he’s on mortgage from United and his understudy Wayne Hennessey was culpable when the house facet doubled their lead simply three minutes later.

Rashford’s burst down the left and teed up Martial on the fringe of the field, however the Frenchman’s strike mustn’t have had sufficient energy to beat the Welsh worldwide goalkeeper.

United have been additionally brief handed on the again with Lisandro Martinez absent following Argentina’s World Cup celebrations, Diogo Dalot injured and Harry Maguire nonetheless feeling the aftereffects of an sickness.

In consequence Raphael Varane was compelled into beginning simply 9 days after taking part in 113 minutes for France within the World Cup closing, whereas Luke Shaw lined up as a centre-back in a again 4 for the primary time.

However Forest did little to check a makeshift backline as they continue to be with only one purpose away from dwelling within the league all season.

Steve Cooper’s males did have the ball within the internet shortly earlier than half-time, however Willy Boly’s effort was dominated out for offside after a prolonged VAR examine.

Gakpo no go

The house facet ought to have added a couple of purpose within the second half, main Ten Hag to repeat his name for a brand new striker.

United seem to have already missed out on one goal with Cody Gakpo set to affix rivals Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven.

“We are looking for a striker because games are coming every three days,” added Ten Hag. “It’s tough and we want to play in all the leagues. Hopefully we can keep going till the end of the season, so we need numbers in the squad.”

Antony fired straight at Hennessey after high quality play from Rashford and Bruno Fernandes gave the Brazilian a transparent sight of purpose.

Hennessey additionally stood agency to dam from Martial and Rashford from shut vary, however United lastly obtained the third purpose they deserved three minutes from time.

The imperious Casemiro strode ahead to win possession and picked out his Brazilian compatriot Fred to fit into the far nook.

Victory takes United to inside one level of the highest 4 and with a recreation in hand to return on fourth-placed Tottenham.

Forest stay rooted within the relegation zone, however only one level adrift of security.