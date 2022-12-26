Newcastle United attacker Joelinton gained a penalty and netted a first-half header in a 3-0 thrashing of Leicester Metropolis that took his aspect as much as second within the Premier League desk on Monday.

Leicester defender Daniel Amartey obtained the match off to a horrible begin for the hosts, gifting Newcastle a penalty when he chopped down Joelinton after 86 seconds, and striker Chris Wooden blasted the spot-kick into the center of the web.

It was a welcome aim for the 31-year-old New Zealander, who performed for Leicester from 2013-15 and was solely within the staff attributable to Callum Wilson being dominated out by means of sickness.

Newcastle’s nice begin continued when Miguel Almiron added a superb second within the seventh minute, slicing in from the correct earlier than enjoying a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and slotting the return go in on the far submit.

Regardless of the return of league soccer following the World Cup break, there was little Christmas cheer for the house followers as Joelinton made it 3-0 within the thirty second minute when Boubakary Soumare was caught ball-watching at a nook and the Brazilian headed house.

In one of many first half’s few shiny attacking moments for the house aspect, Leicester’s Zambian striker Patson Daka had a shout for a penalty turned down after a conflict with keeper Nick Pope, however all too usually the striker’s decision-making let him down.

The introduction of Jamie Vardy on the break gave Leicester’s assault a focus that was sorely missing within the first half, however Newcastle’s well-organised defence restricted them to photographs from distance that have been simply handled.

Newcastle climbed above Manchester Metropolis, who play Leeds United on Wednesday, into second place on 33 factors, 4 behind leaders Arsenal, who tackle West Ham United in a while Monday. Leicester is thirteenth on 17 factors.