Asked to bat first, openers Gill and Saha were a bit cautious in their approach in the first two overs against Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande and were helped by some sloppy fielding as well.

‘Prepared for Gill? Sai Sudharsan Comes Out Of Syllabus’- Twitterati Hails GT All-Rounder After His 96 Against CSK

Ahmedabad: Twitterati lavished huge praise on Sai Sudharsan after his 96 off 41 knock against Chennai Super Kings in the rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After Gill’s wicket, things slowed down a bit for the Gujarat batters — Saha and Sai Sudharsan. The CSK spinners, Jadeja and Theeksana, were getting some assistance from the pitch as the Titans reached 86/1 at the halfway mark.

With 10 overs to go and nine wickets in hand, Sai and Saha decided to up the ante, scoring 23 in the next two overs off Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana, giving some impetus to Titans’s innings. Saha, who came to open the innings and looked confident from the beginning, hit a Jadeja delivery between short third and backward point to score his fifty off 36 balls.

Things were going quite well for Gujarat and Dhoni brought Deepak Chahar into the attack. The pacer, who didn’t have a great night in the field, got Saha to top-edge a pull and Dhoni took a simple catch, leaving Gujarat at 131-2 after 14 overs.

Sai Sudharsan was a touch slow through the lull in the middle overs but then decided to tee off. The left-handed batter had skipper Hardik Pandya at the other end but he took the mantle of scoring runs at a high pace. Some poor bowling from Theekshana and Pathirana also helped his cause as Sudharsan raced away to fifty off 32 balls.

Here is how twitterati hails GT all-rounder after his knock against CSK:

Everybody prepared for Gill and then comes Sai Sudarshan and Saha who took GT to the peak. Well played Sai, what a timely innings… #CSKvGT #IPL2023Finals — Revanth Boda (@amRevanthBoda) May 29, 2023

What an astonishing knock from Sai Sudarshan.

Chennai will need to bat out of their skins to chase this in the finals. #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/gODWyR22ae — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2023

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 214/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54; Matheesha Pathirana 2-44) vs Chennai Super Kings

With IANS Inputs















