September 17, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India On Asia Cup 2023 Triumph

3 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs SL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India On Asia Cup 2023 Triumph

Siraj picked 6-21 in a deadly spell to set up India’s eighth title with a 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium



Published: September 17, 2023 9:28 PM IST


By Nikhil

| Edited by Nikhil

Indian Prime Minister, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi congratulates Team India, Narendra Modi congratulates Team India on Asia Cup 2023 Win, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka Final, India vs Sri Lanka Score, India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka Updates, India vs Sri Lanka Latest Score, India vs Sri Lanka Final, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 Final, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 SL vs IND, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL Final, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 News, Asia Cup 2023 Latest News, Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates
Team India (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rohit Sharma-led Team India on their victory in the Asia Cup 2023 Final against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Sunday.

The Indian Prime Minister praised the Indian cricket team for the remarkable demonstration of their skills at the big stage. “Well played Team India! Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup. Our players have shown remarkable skill through the tournament,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on X app, formerly known as Twitter.

Mohammed Siraj became only the second bowler to take a six-fer in a men’s ODI Asia Cup final after Ajantha Mendis, as he picked 6-21 in a deadly spell to set up India’s eighth title with a 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

After play resumed at 3:40 pm, due to rain delaying the start, Siraj got massive help from movement off the pitch, making the ball talk both ways and leaving Sri Lanka batters bamboozled to pick a magnificent career-best 6-21 in seven overs, including four scalps coming in his second over of the game.

While Siraj blew away Sri Lankan batters and became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in as many balls, Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah had a scalp to his name as the Indian fast bowlers took all ten wickets in bowling out Sri Lanka for just 50, their second lowest ODI total ever and their lowest score ever against India.

Chasing a paltry 51, India sent Ishan Kishan to open alongside Shubman Gill, who completed the chase with 263 balls remaining. Gill began by nonchalantly flicking Pramod Madushan for four, and Kishan ramped and slashed Matheesha Pathirana for back-to-back fours.

Gill feasted on Madhushan’s deliveries by nailing a drive, punching past point, and slamming a pull to take three boundaries off him to race through the chase. He and Kishan took a four each off Pathirana via a flick and drive respectively, followed by Gill hitting a scintillating drive off Dunith Wellalage for four and Kishan taking the single to seal India’s easy win in just 37 deliveries.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 17; Mohammed Siraj 6-21, Hardik Pandya 3-3) lost to India 51 for no loss in 6.1 overs (Shubman Gill 27 not out, Ishan Kishan 23 not out) by 10 wickets










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

India Receive 150000 USD Prize Money For Beating Sri Lanka In Summit Clash, Players Receive 6 Lakh INR As Match Fee

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

England Announce 15-member Squad; Harry Brook Replaces Jason Roy

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Mohammed Siraj Donates POTM Cash Prize Of 5000 USD To Gorundsmen, Heartwarming Gesture After India Clinch Asia Cup 2023

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India On Asia Cup 2023 Triumph

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

India Receive 150000 USD Prize Money For Beating Sri Lanka In Summit Clash, Players Receive 6 Lakh INR As Match Fee

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

England Announce 15-member Squad; Harry Brook Replaces Jason Roy

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Woman with inverted organs undergoes successful Single-Incision gall bladder surgery at Fortis Gurugram

3 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.