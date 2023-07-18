Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Prithvi Shaw BREAKS Silence on Being Dropped From Team India

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Prithvi Shaw BREAKS Silence on Being Dropped From Team India

The young star has now opened up on his ouster from the side claiming he did not know the reason why he was dropped. 

Prithvi Shaw, Prithvi Shaw news, Prithvi Shaw age, Prithvi Shaw runs, Prithvi Shaw records, Prithvi Shaw cricketer, Team India, Cricket News
‘Their Loyalty Ends Where The Benefits Stop’: Prithvi Shaw’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Baffled

Mumbai: When young Prithvi Shaw burst into the scene, he was being labelled as the next big thing in Indian cricket – some even went to the extent of drawing parallels with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. But things did not take shape like it promised to, in fact, once he was dropped from the side in 2021 – he has since not played a single game for India. The young star has now opened up on his ouster from the side claiming he did not know the reason why he was dropped.

“When I was dropped (from the Indian team), I did not get to know the reason,” Shaw reveals during a conversation with Cricbuzz.

“Somone was saying it it could be fitness. But of course I came here (to Bengaluru) and cleared all the tests at the National Cricket Academy, again scored runs and again came back to the T20I team. But again, did not get a chance in the Windies,” he added.

Shaw also spoke about how he is working towards making a national comeback.

“All the hard work is just for that. That is the one dream – I want to play, at least 12-14 years for India. I want to win the World Cup for India. That is there [one big goal], I need to achieve that in my life. I need to work hard and score runs. That’s the only way to get there. I am trying, let’s see,” he said.

It will now be interesting to see when can Shaw make it back to the Indian team.










Source link

Previous article
Kiara Advani Breaks Silence on Being Trolled After Marriage With Sidharth Malhotra
Next article
Lactose Intolerant? Signs, Symptoms, And Causes of This Dairy Digestive Issue
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights