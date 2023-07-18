Home

Sports

Prithvi Shaw BREAKS Silence on Being Dropped From Team India

The young star has now opened up on his ouster from the side claiming he did not know the reason why he was dropped.

‘Their Loyalty Ends Where The Benefits Stop’: Prithvi Shaw’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Baffled

Mumbai: When young Prithvi Shaw burst into the scene, he was being labelled as the next big thing in Indian cricket – some even went to the extent of drawing parallels with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. But things did not take shape like it promised to, in fact, once he was dropped from the side in 2021 – he has since not played a single game for India. The young star has now opened up on his ouster from the side claiming he did not know the reason why he was dropped.

“When I was dropped (from the Indian team), I did not get to know the reason,” Shaw reveals during a conversation with Cricbuzz.

“Somone was saying it it could be fitness. But of course I came here (to Bengaluru) and cleared all the tests at the National Cricket Academy, again scored runs and again came back to the T20I team. But again, did not get a chance in the Windies,” he added.

Shaw also spoke about how he is working towards making a national comeback.

“All the hard work is just for that. That is the one dream – I want to play, at least 12-14 years for India. I want to win the World Cup for India. That is there [one big goal], I need to achieve that in my life. I need to work hard and score runs. That’s the only way to get there. I am trying, let’s see,” he said.

It will now be interesting to see when can Shaw make it back to the Indian team.















