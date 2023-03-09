Prithvi Shaw Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Baffled

Home

New Delhi: India batter Prithvi Shaw, who was in the headlines recently after an altercation at a nightclub with social media influencer Sapna Gill, on Thursday shared a cryptic story on his Instagram account that left the fans baffled.

“Some people will only love you, as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop,” Shaw wrote in his Instagram story.

However, it is unclear whom the post was aimed at.

Shaw was recently embroiled in some major controversy when he got involved in an altercation at a Mumbai nightclub with social media influencer Sapna Gill and her friends. He was allegedly attacked and a car in which he was travelling with friends was struck with baseball bats by some fans insisting on a repeat selfie with them.

The fiery opener last played an international game for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2021. Shaw was selected in the T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand in January but failed to make the final playing XI in any of the games.

The right-hander will next be seen in action for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2023, starting on March 31.











