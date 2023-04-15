Prithvi Shaw Reveals Reason Behind Poor Run With Bat, Says Have Tried Different….

Home

Prithvi Shaw has failed miserably with scores of 12, 7, 0 and 15 in his first four games for Delhi Capitals.



New Delhi: Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw admitted he tried different things in the first four games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and vowed to play his natural game before it’s too late for the Delhi Capitals opener.

Backed highly by head coach Ricky Ponting before the start of the season, Shaw has failed miserably with scores of 12, 7, 0 and 15 in his first four games. “Have tried different things in these four matches, but nothing has worked out (with the bat),” Shaw said before the RCB game.

“So today I’ve come in with a blind mindset. Will see the ball and play my natural game,” added the opener who has been put in the substitute list and is likely to come on as an Impact Player during Delhi Capitals’ chase at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

When askes what’s going wrong for Delhi Capitals as a franchise in the ongoing edition, Shaw said its time the players should upgrade their skills. “Four matches have not gone well, but we’ve kept things simple. It’s time to upgrade our skills.

“This is a very important game. A win can get you into rhythm, which we’re trying to find. We are like a family. The environment is good, it’s a matter of one win. Of course there is disappointment of losing four in a row despite such good players.

