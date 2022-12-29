Prize cash at 2023 Australian Open reaches all-time excessive

Pay rises are in retailer for gamers at January’s Australian Open with organisers on Thursday saying a 3.4 per cent enhance within the whole purse to a document Australian $76.5 million (US$51.6 million).

The winners of the lads’s and ladies’s titles on the first Grand Slam of the 12 months will each take house Australian $2.975 million with gamers overwhelmed in earlier rounds faring higher than ever.

Anybody crashing out in spherical one will obtain Australian $106,250, up 3.2 per cent, whereas second-round gamers get an identical improve to Australian $158,850.

Match director Craig Tiley stated the entire prize pool for the Australian summer season of tennis, which incorporates Grand Slam warm-up occasions just like the United Cup, would exceed Australian $100 million for the primary time.

“It is critical to the continued success of the Australian tennis summer that we provide strong and relevant playing opportunities and ensure that the best players in the world are compensated appropriately,” he stated.

“At the Australian Open, we’ve upped prize money for every round from qualifying, through to the finals, with the major increases in the early rounds.

“These substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases, set themselves up for success throughout the year.”

Australian Open prize cash has elevated by greater than 321 per cent, or Australian $58.32 million, within the final 20 years, when it was Aus$18.18 million

The Australian Open will get underway at Melbourne Park on January 16.