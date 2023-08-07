Home

Pro Kabaddi League Announces Retained Players List For Season 10; Pawan Sehrawat & Vikash Kandola Up For Grabs At Player Auction

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction being held on 8th-9th September, will have stars like Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola go under the hammer.

Mumbai, 7th August, 2023: The Pro Kabaddi League announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for the milestone Season 10 on Monday. With a strong group of players retained, each of the franchises are all set to build their units further in the upcoming Player Auction and celebrate the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League through high-octane contests.

A total of 84 players were retained across 3 categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction from 8th-9th September 2023 in Mumbai.

Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “With an exceptional core group of players retained across all teams, Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 already promises to be a great contest. At the same time, the Pro Kabaddi Season X Player Auction too promises to be an absolutely riveting affair, given the return of several talented athletes to the auction pool and the fact that some of the teams will use this opportunity to rebuild and strengthen their squads. Together, these elements pave the way for an electrifying and unforgettable Season 10 for the Pro Kabaddi League.”

The talent pool retained by the teams has a great balance between young and experienced players. PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 – Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The list of “Elite Retained Players” is appended below:

 TEAM PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2 PLAYER 3 PLAYER 4 PLAYER 5 PLAYER 6 Bengal Warriors _ _ _ _ _ _ Bengaluru Bulls Neeraj Narwal _ _ _ _ _ Dabang Delhi K.C. _ _ _ _ _ _ Gujarat Giants Manuj Sonu _ _ _ _ Haryana Steelers K. Prapanjan _ _ _ _ _ Jaipur Pink Panthers Sunil Kumar Ajith V Kumar Reza Mirbagheri Bhavani Rajput Arjun Deshwal Sahul Kumar Patna Pirates Sachin Neeraj Kumar _ _ _ _ Puneri Paltan Abinesh Nadarajan Gaurav Khatri _ _ _ _ Tamil Thalaivas Ajinkya Ashok Pawar _ _ _ _ _ Telugu Titans Parvesh Bhainswal _ _ _ _ _ U Mumba Surinder Singh Jai Bhagwan Rinku Heidarali Ekrami _ _ U.P. Yoddhas Pardeep Narwal Nitesh Kumar _ _ _ _

The list of “Retained Young Players” is appended below:

TEAM PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2 PLAYER 3 PLAYER 4 PLAYER 5 PLAYER 6 Bengal Warriors _ _ _ _ _ _ Bengaluru Bulls Bharat Saurabh Nandal _ _ _ _ Dabang Delhi K.C. Naveen Kumar _ _ _ _ _ Gujarat Giants Rakesh _ _ _ _ _ Haryana Steelers Vinay Jaideep Mohit _ _ _ Jaipur Pink Panthers _ _ _ _ _ _ Patna Pirates Manish _ _ _ _ _ Puneri Paltan Sanket Sawant Pankaj Mohite Aslam Mustafa Inamdar Mohit Goyat Akash Santosh Shinde _ Tamil Thalaivas Sagar Himanshu M. Abishek Sahil Mohit Aashish Telugu Titans Rajnish _ _ _ _ _ U Mumba Shivam _ _ _ _ _ U.P. Yoddhas Sumit Ashu Singh Surender Gill _ _ _

The list of “Existing New Young Players” is appended below:

 TEAM PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2 PLAYER 3 PLAYER 4 PLAYER 5 PLAYER 6 Bengal Warriors Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje R Guhan Suyog Baban Gaikar Parshant Kumar _ _ Bengaluru Bulls Aman Yash Hooda _ _ _ _ Dabang Delhi K.C. Vijay Manjeet Ashish Narwal Suraj Panwar _ _ Gujarat Giants Rohan Singh Parteek Dahiya _ _ _ _ Haryana Steelers Naveen Monu Harsh Sunny _ _ Jaipur Pink Panthers Ankush Abhishek KS Ashish Devank _ _ Patna Pirates Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj Naveen Sharma Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar _ _ Puneri Paltan Badal Taqdir Singh Aditya Tushar Shinde _ _ _ _ Tamil Thalaivas Narender Himanshu Jatin _ _ _ Telugu Titans Mohit Nitin Vinay _ _ _ U Mumba Shivansh Thakur Pranay Vinay Rane Rupesh Sachin _ _ U.P. Yoddhas Anil Kumar Mahipal _ _ _ _















