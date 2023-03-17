Ind vs Aus 1st ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At Wankhede, Mumbai 1.30 PM IST March 17 Friday:

In the year in which they will host the 50-overs World Cup, India restart their preparations for the mega event in the hectic year with three One-day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, the first of which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday.

India are going into the first ODI without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will miss the match due to family commitments. In his absence, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who has led the T20 squad admirably, will discharge the duties, getting another chance to establish himself as the frontrunner to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma.