Probable XIs New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI Match At Eden Park 6.30 AM IST March 25 Saturday

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI Match At Eden Park 6.30 AM IST March 25 Saturday

After dominating the Test series against the Lankan Lions, New Zealand look to emulate their recent good form in the ODI series as well as the visitors Sri Lanka look to turn things around in their quest for direct qualification to the ODI World Cup.

Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:00 AM IST – on March 25.

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park.

Dream11 prediction:

Tom Latham, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angleo Mathews, Finn Allen, Dasun Shanaka (Vc), Daryl Mitchell (C), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kasun Rajitha, Ish Sodhi

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Gernando, Kusal Mendis, Charitha Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

NZ vs SL SQUADS Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana. New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister.











