The league’s inaugural match unveiled a new professional platform for cheer’s top athletes, showcasing new levels of athleticism and performance with high-impact, head-to-head challenges.

Cheer History Made: The Professional Cheer League launched its inaugural season in Indianapolis, with Miami Metal taking first place in a closely contested matchup against Dallas Drive, Golden State Grit, and Atlanta Air, airing live on ION.

The Professional Cheer League launched its inaugural season in Indianapolis, with Miami Metal taking first place in a closely contested matchup against Dallas Drive, Golden State Grit, and Atlanta Air, airing live on ION. New Cheerleading Format Unveiled: The season opener introduced a first-of-its-kind competition blending elite team routines showcasing skills only eligible for professional cheer athletes, head-to-head skill challenges, and fan-driven scoring.

The season opener introduced a first-of-its-kind competition blending elite team routines showcasing skills only eligible for professional cheer athletes, head-to-head skill challenges, and fan-driven scoring. Only the Beginning: The Pro Cheer League’s second match will be in Atlanta on February 13 as all four teams continue their push toward the championship in Nashville on March 27.

INDIANAPOLIS

Jan. 18, 2026

A high-energy opening round of prepared routines that set the tone for a night unlike any cheer event ever before. This included the Dallas Drive team completing five “double back tuck” basket tosses, which are moves that are only legal at the professional level. Miami Metal’s Skyler Grace—aka “The Gladiator”— sealed the final round Last Pass Challenge with a round-off back handspring double layout, earning the “Performance of the Night.” The Atlanta Air delivered standout performances in the co-ed and all-girl endurance challenge rounds, tallying 33 pop overs in the co-ed division and 32 tick-tocks in the all-female division as bases used their strength to keep athletes in the air for as long as possible. Kenzie Carruthers of the Golden State Grits, also known as “The Squirrel,” helped win her round by landing a near-perfect bullseye in the elite-level pass challenge, where athletes completed high-flying floor passes while aiming to stick the landing as close to the center as possible.

Media Contacts



About The Pro Cheer League

