DOBBS FERRY, N.Y.

Jan. 22, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Prospect-HQ officially launched its community-driven career and hiring platform at Mercy University with an on-campus visit from CEO Cory Carlesimo and Chief Brand Officer LeslieAnne Wade. Hosted by Mercy University Assistant VP of Athletics, Matt Kilcullen, the event brought together student-athletes, coaches, and university administrators to celebrate a new chapter in career access and professional connections for current and former student-athletes. Prospect-HQ is a free social community and hiring platform designed exclusively for past and present student-athletes. The platform is supported by companies committed to hiring from this exceptional talent pool through the prism of cultural fit—recognizing student-athletes as impact players, culture carriers, and proven leaders. During the visit, the Prospect-HQ leadership team introduced the platform’s mission: to co-create communities that align student-athletes with employers and unleash cultures where people and performance flourish. Mercy student-athletes discovered how Prospect-HQ fosters authentic connections, connects them with culturally aligned employers, and supports their careers well beyond their playing years. “Matt Kilcullen has been a champion for student-athletes for decades, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to engage with the outstanding student-athlete community at Mercy University,” Carlesimo added. “It’s energizing and inspiring to spend time with such a talented group, and we’re committed to helping them find meaningful career opportunities as they transition from the locker room to the game of life.” Mercy University—long recognized for its commitment to supporting student-athletes beyond their playing years—became the first institution to host the Prospect-HQ team. The event highlighted Mercy’s forward-thinking approach to helping athletes turn their dedication on the field into lasting professional success. During the event, Mercy student-athletes enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to connect with a national network of peers and alumni united by their shared experiences in collegiate sports and their pursuit of purposeful careers. Kilcullen emphasized the importance of supporting student-athletes holistically—academically, athletically, and professionally. All current and former student-athletes are invited to join the Prospect-HQ community and explore career opportunities by visiting

ALIGNING HIRES. ELEVATING CULTURES. TRANSFORMING LIVES.

