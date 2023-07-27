July 27, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Record Offer From Al Hilal: Report

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Record Offer From Al Hilal: Report

The 24-year-old French captain, who still has one year remaining on his contract, is unwilling to renew his contract with PSG and is believed to prefer a move to Real Madrid as a free transfer.



Published: July 27, 2023 4:30 PM IST


By IANS

PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Record Offer From Al Hilal: Report
PSG star Kylian Mbappe has rejected the world record transfer offer from Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal. (Photo credit: Mbappe’s Twitter)

New Delhi: Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly turned down a world record offer from Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian club has made a world record offer of 259 million pounds (300 million euro) for the French striker and was also permitted to negotiate with the star player.

According to the leading French sports daily L’Equipe, emissaries of the Arab club were in Paris this week trying to convince the striker, but he refused any discussion with the representatives of Saudi Arabia’s most successful club.

The 24-year-old French captain, who still has one year remaining on his contract, is unwilling to renew his contract with PSG and is believed to prefer a move to Real Madrid as a free transfer.

The French star was also left out of the PSG squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Mbappe has long been linked with Real Madrid and his desire to join the Spanish giants has caused a rift with his current employers.

PSG is eager to prevent losing Mbappe on a free transfer and, as a result, they have decided to put him up for sale to recoup the approximate £150 million they invested to secure his permanent transfer from Monaco back in 2018.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Andrey Rublev Survives Zapata Miralles Challenge; Casper Ruud Claws Back To Beat Sebastian Baez

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Not Workload Management; Mohammed Siraj Dropped From ODI Squad Due to Injury: BCCI

4 hours ago admin
2 min read

How To Watch Coverage On TV And Online

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

How Can I Renew My Bajaj Finance FD

13 mins ago
3 min read

Kauvery Hospital (Alwarpet) Performs India’s First Case of Intracardiac Echo Guided Lambre Left Atrial Appendage Conclusion

14 mins ago
2 min read

PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Record Offer From Al Hilal: Report

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Badalia Diamonds to Sparkle on the Runway with Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna at India Couture Week 2023 Organized by FDCI

1 hour ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights