PSG Star Sergio Ramos Slams Twitter CEO Elon Musk After Individual Accounts Around The World Lose Blue Tick, Says Forcing Payments and Making Money

Published:

PSG star and former Spanish international defender Sergio Ramos has taken a jibe at towards Twitter CEO Elon Musk after millions of individual twitter accounts around the world lose their Blue Tick on Thursday.

PSG Star Sergio Ramos Slams Twitter CEO Elon Musk After Individual Accounts Around The World Lose Blue Tick, Says Forcing Payments and Making Money. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: PSG star and former Spanish international defender Sergio Ramos has taken a jibe at towards Twitter CEO Elon Musk after millions of individual twitter accounts around the world lose their Blue Tick on Thursday.

Blue tick is a verified badge one gets for a recognised individual. It is very common across all social media platforms but since Thursday, many celebrities have slammed the Twitter CEO for taking away their recognition. As per the new rule, people were also paying 650 INR/month for their verified accounts but now all of a sudden, despite of paying, many have lost their tick.

Ramos slammed Musk for ‘forcing payments’ strategy to make money. He at the same time gave him an alternative advise to eliminate hatred and promoting respect instead. He shared the post by sharing two hateful messages he received on his DM.

”@elonmusk, eliminating blue badges, forcing payments and making money is one strategy. Eliminating hatred, promoting respect and making @twitter a better place could be another one. Just saying…”, Ramos wrote on twitter.

Reacting to his post, here is what the netizens have to say:-




