Home

Sports

PSG SUSPEND Lionel Messi For Two Weeks Following Unauthorized Family Trip To Saudi Arabia- Report

World Cup winning Argentine captain Lionel Messi has been suspended by PSG for two weeks, following his recent unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia with his family.

PSG SUSPEND Lionel Messi For Two Weeks Following Unauthorized Family Trip To Saudi Arabia- Report. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: World Cup winning Argentine captain Lionel Messi has been suspended by PSG for two weeks, following his recent unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia with his family.

As per reports by RMC sport and L’Euipe, Messi travelled to the Middle-Eastern country of Saudi Arabia without an prior permission from the French club and he will be suspended for 14 days without any pay. Transfer market specialist and journalist, Fabrizio Romano also confirmed about the suspension. According to him, PSG has confirmed to French news agency AFP that they are all set to ‘discipline’ the 35-year old for his so called misconduct.

Paris Saint-Germain confirm to AFP they are set to “discipline football star Lionel Messi over his trip to Saudi Arabia”. 🔴🔵⚠️ #PSG The suspension will be valid for the next two weeks — it could include no chance to play games and partecipate to group trainings. pic.twitter.com/KKY66jMM65 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023

This means that he not only misses the upcoming two games against Troyes and Ajaccio, but he will not be allowed to take part in group training with the team during the suspension span.

PSG are yet to make a formal statement regarding the suspension.

There has been rumours since the last few months that Messi will be leaving PSG for a possible return to Barcelona. The Argentine’s so called unauthorized trip could be a big indication about the departure. But we have to wait and watch, whether he goes back to Spain or maybe in some other country. Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal was interested before and even USA’s Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF.

In the ongoing season, Messi has scored 20 goals in 37 games, including 19 assists to his name. Recently PSG lost 3-1 to Lorient in a Ligue 1 fixture, but that doesn’t make any difference to the standings as the French giants are ahead by 5 points above second-placed Marseille with only 5 matches left to play.











