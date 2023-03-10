Home

PSL 2023: Kieron Pollard Takes Breathtaking One-Handed Catch Vs Peshawar Zalmi | Watch Viral Video

Kieron Pollard is playing for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League.

Kieron Pollard takes a stunning catch in PSL on Friday. (Image: Screngrab)

Multan: Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard produced superb athleticism to grab a one-handed stunner at the edge of the boundary during Multan Sultans’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. The incident happened in the last over of the Peshawar innings bowled by Anwar Ali.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore lofted Ali at long-off and just when it seemed the ball is going over Pollard’s head, the former Mumbai Indians star jumped high to take the catch, realised he would go over the boundary and released the ball in the air with the left foot just an inch from the cushion and then came back into the field to complete the catch.

After completing the catch, Pollard did a roll over in celebration before meeting his teammates. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi finished the innings on a mammoth 242/6. This is also the second consecutive time Peshawar has posted 200-plus totals in a PSL game.

In the earlier game against Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar had posted 240/2 with skipper Babar Azam scoring a century. Meanwhile, Pollard bowled just two overs on Friday conceding 26 runs.

In the points table, both Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have won four matches out of eight. However, Multan are at third ahead of Peshawar due to better net run rate.











