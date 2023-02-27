Home

Sports

PSL 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Breaks Bat During Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match | Watch Viral Video

Peshawar slipped to fifth in the six-team league on net run-rate behind Karachi, which has four points from six matches after a massive win against Multan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Breaks Bat During Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match | Watch Viral Video

Karachi: Pakistan’s star speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is currently leading the franchise Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League 2023, broke the bat of Mohammad Haris with his super fast delivery during the match against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took five wickets and Lahore Qalandars’ top-order scored heavily as the defending champions beat Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs.

After winning the toss Lahore Qalandars has opted to bat and Fakhar Zaman (96), Abdullah Shafique (75) and Sam Billings (47 not out) had propelled Lahore to 241-3.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dominated Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi with his left-arm swing bowling, picked up five wickets by giving 40 runs.

Lahore Qalandars skipper comes to bowl the first over it was the first ball of the first over where Shaheen broke the bat of Peshawar Zalmi opener Mohammad Haris and the opener has departed on the next ball the video has got viral in no time.

Here is the viral video of Shaheen Shah Afridi breaking the bat:

#ShaheenShahAfridi

First he broke his bat and then stumps. Shaheen Shah Afridi the greatest of all time. 💖🔥 pic.twitter.com/jYNca7TTaw — Saher Mahmood (@Saher_Mahmood16) February 26, 2023

Afridi won the much-awaited PSL duel against one of the world’s best batters, Peshawar captain Babar Azam (7), as he clean bowled Pakistan’s all-format skipper with a sharp delivery that cut back and knocked over the stumps.

With its third win in four games, third-place Lahore is behind Islamabad United on net run-rate. Peshawar slipped to fifth in the six-team league on net run-rate behind Karachi, which has four points from six matches after a massive win against Multan.











