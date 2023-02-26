Home

‘PSL Is Quality League & Famous One Too, Better Than IPL’ – Twitterati Reacts After Security Cameras Stolen From Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

There is already a standoff between the Punjab government and Pakistan Cricket Board regarding the PSL security costs.

Lahore: Eighth CCTV cameras that were installed at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore to monitor the Pakistan Super League 2023 game were stolen reported ARY News. Generator batteries, as well as fiber cables for closed circuit television worth ten lakh, were stolen. Generator batteries that were installed in the stadium for lightning were also stolen. The robbers are still not caught and can be seen escaping on the CCTV footage.

Reportedly, the total cost of the security arrangements made at the venues is said to be PKR 500 million. However, the Punjab government has agreed to pay PKR 250 million and wants the Pakistani board to cover the remaining 50 percent of the expenses.

Cricket fans started trolling the incident on social media, here are the viral memes:

CCTV cameras installed at the Gaddafi Stadium to monitor PSL have been stolen. Best league in the world for a reason 😂

pic.twitter.com/sFadjvKBzi — Gappa Cricket (@GappaCricket) February 26, 2023

Gaddafi Stadium’s 8 CCTV cameras were stolen, but but bhai “PSL is quality league & famous one too, better than IPL” 😭😭😭 — Cricket_Enthusiast (@Hatedguy123) February 26, 2023

Security cameras stolen 😂😂😂 Amazing security you guys have for PSL 😂😂😂 — Amol (@M1975Amol) February 26, 2023

8 CCTV cameras installed at the Gaddafi Stadium to monitor PSL have been stolen. (Reported by Ary News).#PSL8 pic.twitter.com/4qxgfF9PTl — Amit Dubey (@AmitHellboyz143) February 26, 2023

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has warned the board not to shift the matches to a different location due to its tussle with the Punjab government, as it could lead to major financial losses.

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the 15th league match of the season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, February 26.











