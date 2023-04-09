Home

IPL Betting Row: Pune Police Arrests 9 in Kondhwa Raid; Case Registered Under Gambling Act

IPL 2023: During the raids, one computer, three laptops, 18 mobile handsets, and a total of 5 lakh 12 thousand rupees in cash has been seized during the operation.

Used for representational purposes (Image: PTI)

Pune: With the Indian Premier League’s buzz peaking among the fans after the opening week, it is sad that nine people betting during an IPL 2023 match have been arrested in Pune during raids on Saturday. As per a report on punekarnews.com, the bookies were arrested during raids conducted in Kondhwa, Pune, last night. During the raids, one computer, three laptops, 18 mobile handsets, and a total of 5 lakh 12 thousand rupees in cash has been seized during the operation.

ACP Sunil Pawar and Senior Inspector of Unit-3 Shrihari Bahirat led the team during the operation under the guidance of Police Additional Commissioner Ramnath Pokle, and DCP Amol Zende.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hemant Ravindra Gandhi, Ajinkya Shamrao Kolekar, Sachin Satish Ghodke, Yash Pratap Manojkumar Singh, Dharmendra Sangamlal Yadav, Ringalm Chandrasekhar Patel, Anurag Phulchand Yadav, Indrajit Gopal Mujumdar, and Satish Santosh Yadav.

Before conducting the raid at a flat in B wing of Bramha Angan society in Kondhwa, the police had received the tip-off and had verified the information before going ahead.

A case has been registered against the accused at Kondhwa police station for offenses under the Gambling Act. Further investigation is going on.











