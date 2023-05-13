 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Punjab Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 31 Runs

Delhi vs Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh’s maiden century, followed by clinical efforts from bowlers helped Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs in Match No. 59 and knock them out of the playoffs race in the ongoing season 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi-Punjab Face Off In Battle Of Survival.



  • 11:14 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs and keep themselves in contention for the play-offs. DC 136/8 (20)



  • 10:33 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals have lost more than half their side and now they are in big jeopardy. DC 98/6 (13)



  • 10:09 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 80/2. David Warner has completed his half-century. DC 80/2 (8)



  • 9:32 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals are now start off with a 10-run over. Phil Salt and David Warner open the innings for the home-side. DC 10/0 (1)



  • 9:28 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings finish on 167/7. PBKS 167/7 (20)



  • 8:59 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 18 overs gone, Prabhsimran Singh have completed his century and Punjab Kings currently stand at 154/5. PBKS 154/5.



  • 8:03 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: As we speak, another wicket falls down for Punjab and this time it’s Axar Patel who strikes for Delhi. PBKS 43/6 (6)



  • 8:02 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma picks up his second wicket of the match and sends back Liam Livingstone back to the pavilion. It’s now done to Prabhsimran and Jitesh to take the game forward.



  • 7:44 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Punjab Kings are now at 14/1. Shikhar Dhawan was the last man to depart. PBKS 14/1 (2)



  • 7:25 PM IST


    LIVE DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.




AS IT HAPPENED | Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Match 57, Score 

New Delhi: Prabhsimran Singh’s maiden century, followed by clinical efforts from bowlers helped Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs in Match No. 59 and knock them out of the playoffs race in the ongoing season 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh’s brilliant maiden IPL century (103 off 65) guided Punjab Kings to a competitive 167/7 in 20 overs. Punjab were struggling at 45/3 but Prabhsimran stitched a vital stand of 72 runs off 54 balls for the fourth wicket with Sam Curran to get them out of trouble. On the other hand, Ishant Sharma was the most successful bowler for Delhi Capitals with his 2-27.

Chasing a fighting total, Delhi Capitals were off to a flying start, scoring 65/0 after six overs courtesy of Warner’s attacking approach. Warner came out all guns blazing hitting Rishi Dhawan for back-to-back boundaries in the very first over.

The Australian didn’t spare anything whether it was the pace of Nathan Elis, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh and the spin of Harpreet Brar, hitting the new ball to all parts of the ground and making the target of 168 look like a cakewalk. On the other hand, Philip Salt also found occasional boundaries as Delhi were cruising towards the target quite comfortably.

It was Brar, who eventually gave Punjab their first breakthrough in the 7th over by removing Salt (21). However, Warner continued his aggressive intent and reached his 60th fifty in the IPL off 23 balls.

Though Warner was going strong, he didn’t get support from the other end with Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw getting out cheaply against Punjab spinners. Eventually, Warner (54 off 27) also got to Harpreet Brar in the 9th over, which started Delhi Capitals downslide in the run-chase.

The likes of Axar Patel and Manish Pandey also didn’t grab the opportunity to shine, getting out without showing any fight and leaving Delhi Capitals at 88/6 after 10.1 overs.

Lower down the order, the likes of Aman Hakim Khan (16), Praveen Dubey (16) and Kuldeep Yadav (10 not out) tried but their efforts were not enough as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 136/8 in 20 overs.

Harpreet Brar (4-30), Rahul Chahar (2-16), and Nathan Ellis (2-26) were successful bowlers for Punjab Kings.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 167/7 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran 103, Sam Curran 20; Ishant 2-27) beat Delhi Capitals 136/8 in 20 Overs (David Warner 54, Philip Salt 21; Harpreet Brar 4-30, Rahul Chahar 2-16) by 31 runs.










