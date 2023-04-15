Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Points Table: Punjab Kings Displace KKR At 4th Spot; Check Purple Cap, Orange Holders

KL Rahul became the fastest batter to reach 4000 IPL runs during his half century against Punjab Kings.



Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir share a laugh. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

New Delhi: Punjab Kings displaced Kolkata Knight Riders from the fourth spot while Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their second win after respective IPL 2023 victories on Saturday. Punjab Kings scripted a narrow two-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants while RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table | Schedule

Having lost their first four encounters in the ongoing tournament, Delhi Capitals were in a must-win situation. Sent into bat first at the M Chinnaswamy, RCB rode on a Virat Kohli fifty and small contributions from faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed to post 174/6.

In reply, Delhi Capitals lost three wickets for just two runs to start on a disastrous note. Although Manish Pandey tried his best with exact fifty but that wasn’t enough for Delhi to save them from suffering a fifth straight loss.

In the second encounter of day, Punjab Kings suffered an early loss when t was announced that captain Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the game due to a niggle. Sam Curran led in his absence.

Invited to bat at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants posted 159/8 with captain KL Rahul top-scoring with 74 off 56 balls. Punjab Kings chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer for Punjab Kings with 57 while Matthew Short chipped in with 34 as they reached 161 for 8 in 19.3 overs. For LSG, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets apiece.

As far as the IPL 2023 points table is concerned Rajasthan Royals hold the top spot while LSG are second despite their defeat on Saturday. Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are third and fourth respectively. RCB are seventh while Delhi Capitals languish at the bottom with no wins.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder

Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan is currently the Orange Cap holder with 233 runs while his Delhi Capitals counterpart David Warner is second with 228 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder

LSG pacer Mark Wood is currently the Purple Cap holder with 11 wickets from 4 matches. Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is second in the list with 10 wickets.











