Home

Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings Face Another Stiff Challenge vs Mumbai Indians After Famous Win Over Chennai

Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up will seriously challenge PBKS’ bowling. Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran have been sketchy, as have the spinners in Rahul Chahar, Sikander Raza and Liam Livingstone.

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings Face Another Stiff Challenge vs Mumbai Indians After Famous Win Over Chennai

Mumbai: Punjab Kings (PBKS) did the unthinkable in their last game. They beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the latter’s’ fortress, something many bigger sides have aspired to do and failed rather frequently. The CSK fanbase was disbelieving, while PBKS themselves had to do a double-take. But those were two important points for the Punjab side and now they take on the other big guns Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home base of Mohali. As for MI, they’d still be basking from the incredible win over Rajasthan Royals and no side is more upbeat or dangerous than them when on an ascendancy.

MI’s win was something to behold. After some serious batting by RR and that sensational century by Yashasvi Jaiswal, they lost Rohit Sharma for next to nothing. But they have just too many big guns in their batting.

Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma kept hitting, but even then, it needed some controlled mayhem from Tim David to bend it their way. David’s 45 not out off 14 deliveries included five sixes, three coming off the first three balls from Jason Holder to decide the issue. It was an incredible sight.

This batting line-up will seriously challenge PBKS’ bowling. Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran have been sketchy, as have the spinners in Rahul Chahar, Sikander Raza and Liam Livingstone. So, MI will be a challenge, any way you look at it.

But PBKS have fought hard. They are honestly one of the most patchwork teams in IPL 2023, with no real star value. But in Simran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, they have found fighters to boost the more famous names of Shikhar Dhawan, Curran, or Livingstone. They are all fighters if nothing else.

MI’s bowling, with a formidable fast-bowling battery of Green, Jofra Archer and Riley Meredith, along with the rediscovered leg-spin of Piyush Chawla and the rest were challenged by RR in no uncertain terms. PBKS too will be hoping to throw a challenge for them.

MI certainly won’t be happy with seventh position on the IPL 2023 points table, but PBKS can’t really be complaining about being one slot above, albeit in one match more. They will be keen to keep that difference intact. While MI need to begin their assault for the qualifying mark in real earnest. Calls for another tight contest when they two sides face off in Mohali on Wednesday.











