Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh Slams Maiden IPL Hundred Against Delhi Capitals

The fans were left impressed by his performance as social media couldn’t stop buzzing in praise of the young batter.

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, DC vs PBKS Live score, Prabhsimran Singh, Prabhsimran Singh hundred
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh Slams Maiden IPL Hundred Against Delhi Capitals. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prabhsimran Singh held his nerves under pressure on Saturday as the opening batter’s scintillating maiden hundred at the Arun Jaitley Stadium took Punjab Kings to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals in the first innings of play.

Punjab lost three wickets within a short span of time but Prabhsimran didn’t lose hope and stitched a solid knock of 103 in 65 deliveries. The 22-year old batsman hit a total of 10 boundaries and 6 sixes during his time in the middle.

His brilliant innings also prompted Irfan Pathan to tweet to about him.

Prabhsimran has been quite impressive in this year’s IPL and now he has a century to sum up his fantastic individual season.

