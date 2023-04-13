Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 18, Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Todays Match, Punjab Cricket Stadium

Home

Punjab vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 18: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 13, Thursday

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 18: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PBKS vs GT Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Punjab vs Gujarat, IPL 2023, Match 18: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Chandigarh 7.30 PM IST April 13, Thursday:

Match: PBKS vs GT, Match 18

Date & Time: April 13, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Chandigarh

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller (vc), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran (c)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

PBKS vs GT Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza/Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Widdhiman Saha/KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal/Shivam Mavi.

Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal.











