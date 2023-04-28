Home

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match May be Cancelled? Rain is Not The Reason

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: The ‘Nihang’ Sikhs from Mohali have been protesting for the past few months for the release of Sikh prisoners.

Mohali: In what would come as a piece of unfortunate news for fans, the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday may get canceled and the reason is not rain. The ‘Nihang’ Sikhs from Mohali have been protesting for the past few months for the release of Sikh prisoners. Bapu Surat Singh Khalsa, who is the chief of Nihang Sikhs, has been on hunger strike for the past few days. The community has said that they would interrupt the proceedings of the IPL match if their demands are not fulfilled by the state government.

The Kings have had a mixed season thus far, winning four out of seven matches, and are currently placed at the sixth spot in the leaders’ board. On the other hand, the Super Giants have also had a season like their opposition Punjab. They have won four out of seven matches. Both teams would like the match to be played as two points would be beneficial for them to take a step closer to the playoffs qualification.

Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma











