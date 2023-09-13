September 13, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

PV Sindhu Meets Tim Cook at Apple Launch Event, Challenges CEO to a Match of Badminton

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • PV Sindhu Meets Tim Cook at Apple Launch Event, Challenges CEO to a Match of Badminton

Apple unveiled its next-generation iPhones on Tuesday and the event held at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, US.



Published: September 13, 2023 12:16 PM IST


By IANS

PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu News, PV Sindhu Updates, PV Sindhu Pics, PV Sindhu India, PV Sindhu India shuttler, PV Sindhu for Tim Cook, PV Sindhu on Tim Cook, PV Sindhu for Indian cricket, PV Sindhu India, PV Sindhu for Apple, PV Sindhu On Apple CEO, PV Sindhu for Apple CEO
PV Sindhu Meets Tim Cook at Apple Launch Event, Challenges CEO to a Match of Badminton

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu met Apple CEO Tim Cook at a launch event in California and shared photos of their interaction on social media.

Apple unveiled its next-generation iPhones on Tuesday and the event held at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, US. The event was attended by none other than two -time Olympic medallist Sindhu.

Taking to Instagram, Sindhu shared a selfie with Apple CEO and dubbed the moment “unforgettable” and also put up an offer to play badminton with Cook on his next visit to India.

“An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meeting you!

I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next,” Sindhu wrote in a caption.

In a separate post, the 28-year-old shared pictures from her interaction with Cook and wrote: “I find myself immersed in an #apple keynote event that promises innovation, excitement, surprises and of course a great conversation. Thank you Tim Cook”.

Apple on Tuesday debuted the new iPhone series with four models — iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max — that come with industry-leading features. For the first time, the ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 will be available from the day of the global sales (September 22).










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

KL Rahul promises different approach when they face Dunith Wellalage in future encounters

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rain Likely to WASHOUT Pak vs SL

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

India To Travel To Pakistan For Cricket Match? Check Deets

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

12 min read

Sony’s New Full-frame Vlog Camera ZV-E1 Delivers the Ultimate Content Creation Experience

45 mins ago
3 min read

Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, Successfully Treats Uncontrolled Epilepsy in a 36-Year-Old Bahraini Resident

45 mins ago
2 min read

KL Rahul promises different approach when they face Dunith Wellalage in future encounters

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rain Likely to WASHOUT Pak vs SL

1 hour ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights