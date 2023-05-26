Home

PV Sindhu, Prannoy HS Seal Semi-Final Berths At Malaysia Masters 2023

PV Sindhu won her quarter-final tie in a thrilling match against Zhang Yi Man of China 21-16, 13-21, 22-20. Prannoy continued his brilliant run in BWF World Tour Super 500 Event as he defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 25-23, 18-21, 21-13.

PV Sindhu, Prannoy HS Seal Semi-Final Berths At Malaysia Masters 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: India’s leading women’s and men’s singles shuttlers PV Sindhu and Prannoy HS enter Semifinals at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

PV Sindhu won her quarter-final tie in a thrilling match against Zhang Yi Man of China 21-16, 13-21, 22-20. She will face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia who is Ranked 9th in BWF World Rankings in the Semi Finals.

World number 13 Sindhu avenged her round-of-32 loss to Zhang, ranked 18th, in the All England Open earlier this year. She had also beaten her Chinese opponent in the same tournament last year.

Tunjung upset second seed Yi Zhi Wang of China in the quarterfinals 21-18, 22-20. The Indonesian has been in fine form recently and Sindhu had lost to her in the Madrid Spain Masters final in straight games in April.

Sindhu will, however, go into the semifinals with a 7-1 head-to-head advantage over Tunjung.

Prannoy continued his brilliant run in BWF World Tour Super 500 Event as he defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 25-23, 18-21, 21-13 in the quarter finals and moved into the Semifinals where he will face Christian Adinata of Indonesia. On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Indonesian qualifier Christian Adinata 21-16, 16-21, 11-21 in 57 minutes in the quarterfinals to bow out of the tournament.

