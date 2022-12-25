India 314 (Pant 93, Iyer 87, Taijul 4-74, Shakib 4-79) and 145 for 7 (Ashwin 42*, Axar 34, Mehidy 5-63) beat Bangladesh 227 (Mominul 84, Umesh 4-25, Ashwin 4-71) and 231 (Litton 73, Zakir 51, Axar 3-68) by seven wickets

A combating and defiant half-century stand between No. 8 Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin saved India from a lower-order collapse and led them to a skinny three-wicket win on a turning and low pitch on the fourth morning in Dhaka. Resuming on 45 for 4, India wanted 100 extra to win and Bangladesh six wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz ‘s five-for gave the hosts an enormous likelihood with fast wickets within the first half hour earlier than Ashwin and Iyer used endurance, accounted for the low bounce and in addition scored at an excellent clip – at over 4 an over – to take India over the road earlier than the scheduled lunch break.

India strengthened their second spot on the WTC desk with the 2-0 collection win and have a four-Check collection arising at residence in opposition to Australia, of which they will afford to lose just one sport to not lose out on the ultimate spot.

WTC standings as on December 25, 2022•ESPNcricinfo Ltd

India have been in serious trouble within the first hour at 74 for 7, nonetheless 71 adrift from the goal, when Iyer and Ashwin got here collectively. Iyer used his straight bat to play out the spinners patiently and Ashwin used a low stance for the low bounce particularly in opposition to Mehidy because the Bangladesh spinners caught to a stump-to-stump line that had fetched them three wickets within the morning.

Mehidy even created an opportunity when Ashwin was on 1 and India on 80, when Ashwin gloved the ball to quick leg the place Mominul Haque put down an easy likelihood. Similar to Bangladesh made India pay for the dropped possibilities on Saturday, Ashwin cashed in on the life he received and picked up common boundaries as soon as he moved into double-digits. He collected two in an over off Khaled Ahmed and completed issues off in a 16-run over off Mehidy which began with a first-ball six over midwicket and ended with back-to-back fours, taking Ashwin to an unbeaten 42 off 62 whereas Iyer was on 29 on the different finish.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz had India in all types of hassle on the fourth morning•AFP/Getty Pictures

Bangladesh had raced forward with an early benefit in a dramatic first hour that noticed a number of boundaries, quite a few appeals, two evaluations, and three wickets.

Jaydev Unadkat survived a really marginal lbw name on the third ball of the day and Bangladesh’s evaluation confirmed the ball was simply hitting leg stump, which wasn’t sufficient to overturn the on-field choice. Unadkat slog-swept the very subsequent ball for six over midwicket however fell within the subsequent over when Shakib Al Hasan slipped in a fast one from across the wicket to lure him proper in entrance on the again foot and Unadkat wasted a evaluation.

Mehidy then eliminated two left-hand batters in consecutive overs for his eighth Check five-for. Rishabh Pant, at No. 7, unleashed a reverse sweep early on in opposition to Shakib for 4 but additionally appeared nervous whereas both stepping out too typically in opposition to the spinners or happening the again foot dangerously in opposition to sharp flip. Mehidy bowled on the fourth stump line constantly to him from across the wicket and pitched one marginally shorter to lure Pant on the again foot for 9.

Seventy-one for six shortly grew to become 74 for 7. Axar Patel carried on from his in a single day 26 with common strokes to maintain the rating ticking at any time when he received width or size to work with. However he additionally grew to become a sufferer of Mehidy’s stifling line and flat trajectory when a grubber deflected off his pads on the again foot and hit the stumps to ship him again for 34.

Shakib changed himself with Taijul Islam to maintain the left-arm spin menace going from one finish and Iyer and Ashwin saved their bats near pads and leaned ahead to dam the ball patiently in a boundary-less spell of 67 balls. With two right-hand batters on now, Mehidy’s magic did not look as unplayable now, barring the life Ashwin received. Iyer hit his first 4 on his twenty ninth ball when Mehidy pitched one large after which stepped out to drive Shakib inside out for a robust cowl drive adopted by a pull for 2 extra fours to shortly take India previous 100 and change the momentum.

When India have been 34 away, Shakib introduced on tempo for the primary time within the day. After conceding a 4 down the leg aspect, Khaled Ahmed almost created an opportunity with Ashwin’s thick edge previous a diving gully fielder however that additionally went for 4. Taijul got here again on, Mehidy tried going across the wicket and Bangladesh hoped perhaps lack of bounce would get them a gap, however nothing labored.

Ashwin shortly scored 31 off the final 34 runs with the assistance of 4 fours and a six and saved Bangladesh nonetheless looking for their first Check win in opposition to India.