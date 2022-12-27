R Ashwin As Take a look at Captain? Ex Pakistan Star Cricketer Backs India Spinner In Daring Declare | Cricket Information

Ever since Virat Kohli‘s stint as India’s captain within the three codecs ended, the crew has seen quite a few captaincy candidates stepping up. Although Rohit Sharma is the designated skipper throughout all three codecs, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and even Jasprit Bumrah have taken up the roles for brief stints in several codecs. One participant, who regardless of his expertise, hasn’t been given the function is Ravichandran Ashwin. Former Pakistan spinner, Danish Kaneria, feels Ashwin ought to be one of many Take a look at captaincy candidates within the crew, particularly with regard to the profession he has had to this point.

Undoubtedly one of many best Indian cricketers within the longest format of the sport, Ashwin has actually been a lynchpin within the Indian Take a look at crew. Not simply with the ball, the Tamil Nadu-born spinner has additionally bailed out the Indian crew from robust conditions together with his bat at occasions.

Therefore, Kaneria feels Ashwin ought to be one of many captaincy candidates within the Indian Take a look at crew.

“Ravichandran Ashwin ought to be one of many candidates for India’s Take a look at captaincy. He nonetheless has a whole lot of cricket left in him. He’s very sensible and clever together with his batting and bowling. It appears as if he’s consistently considering when he’s on the bottom,” Kaneria mentioned in a video on his YouTube channel.

Talking of the 2nd Take a look at towards Bangladesh, Ashwin emerged because the hero with the bat on Day 4, scoring an unbeaten 42 to assist India win the match by 3 wickets.

“India have been underneath a whole lot of strain. Ravichandran Ashwin was cool and calm in that scenario, taking part in an excellent knock to regular the ship for his crew. He has saved India on a number of events together with his batting contributions. The Indian crew regarded weak after they performed with out Anil Kumble up to now, and the identical goes for Ashwin. His 42-run knock was equal to scoring a century,” Kaneria additional mentioned.

Ashwin was named the Participant of the Match for his all-rounder contribution within the 2nd Take a look at.

