Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

R Ashwin engages in wholesome conversation with Shikhar Dhawan over chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Black is the new white’: R Ashwin engages in wholesome conversation with Shikhar Dhawan over chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa

The final match between R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw on Wednesday.

R Ashwin engages in wholesome conversation with Shikhar Dhawan over R Praggnanandhaa
R Praggnanandhaa has been spectacular. (Image Credits: Instagram)

R Ashwin was all pumped up when he replied to a tweet made by Shikhar Dhawan in reference to the excellent performance by Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in his match against Magnus Carlsen on August 23 in the 2023 Chess World Cup.

Dhawan was elated and expressed admiration for the 18-year-old Indian talent’s draw against the reigning World No. 1, Carlsen despite playing with the black pieces. In a clever reply, Ashwin tweeted that ‘Black is the new white’.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Dhawan said optimistically that the 18-year-old will win the final round game.

“#Praggnanandhaa is such a joy to watch, drawing with black pieces is an amazing feat & against #MagnusCarlsen. There is no separating R. Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen. I will be rooting for him for tomorrow’s final round game. Congratulations champion! Tomorrow is your day for sure,” Dhawan wrote.

Here is how Ashwin responded:

The final match of the FIDE World Cup 2023’s second round between Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In this tie, Praggnanandhaa played with the black pieces, the game reached a stalemate after 30 moves. The ensuing tie-breaker is now slated to be held on Thursday and this will determine the winner of the title.

After his win in the semi-finals, Praggnanandhaa shared that he was prepared to take on Magnus Carlsen in the championship match. He said, “I didn’t expect to play Magnus in this tournament at all because the only way I could play him was in the final, and I didn’t expect to be in the final… I will just try to give my best and see how it goes!”

Both players have faced each other 19 times in the past and this is the first time they are meeting in a World Cup.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleUS Open Alcaraz, Tiafoe Among Stars Of The Open Exhibition Event, Raise Money For Ukraine
Next articleWhen And Where To Watch Online And On Tv
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tamil Nadu’s first AI enabled Ultreon OCT with Angiography Co Registration System (OCT-ACR) was launched at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet

The Optical Coherence Tomography with Angiography Co Registration (OCT-ACR)...

Neymar to Come to India as Part of Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League 2023-24

Petrol Pump Owners Seek Removal of VAT, Revision of Dealers’ Margins: Rally for ‘One Nation, One Tax’

Petrol pump dealers from across the country have written...

Swadesh Conclave Felicitated Real and Reel Influencers

On the occasion of Amrit Kal and celebration of...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©