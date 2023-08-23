R Ashwin Justifies Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma Selection Over Sanju Samson In Asia Cup Squad

Home

R Ashwin Justifies Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma’s Selection Over Sanju Samson In Asia Cup Squad

Sanju Samson has been left out of the main Asia Cup squad but will travel with the team to Sri Lanka as a cover for KL Rahul who is carrying a niggle

Sanju Samson (Image Source: Twitter)

Indian cricket team’s squad for the Asia Cup was announced on Monday. Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson were the only players in contention who failed to make a cut into the 17-member squad. The selectors opted for Kuldeep Yadav over Chahal while Suryakumar Yadav grabbed the spot ahead of Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter has been left out of the main squad but will travel with the team to Sri Lanka as a cover for KL Rahul who is carrying a niggle.

Ever since the squad was announced, social media was set ablaze with discussions surrounding Suryakumar Yadav’s selection ahead of Sanju Samson despite his ordinary numbers in ODIs. The fans also questioned Tilak Varma’s inclusion in the team ahead of Samson, with most of them slamming the selectors for picking a rookie over the experienced batter.

R Ashwin backed the selection of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma ahead of Sanju Samson and slammed the fans for questioning the selectors.

“The selectors know what they are doing. In a huge country like India, when you select a squad, there will be some key players who will be missing the cut. So, just because your favourite is not there in the squad, you should not degrade the others,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin accepted that Tilak Varma has not been able to continue the form on Ireland tour but said the youngster has a clear mind and needs backing from the team.

“Tilak hasn’t scored much in this Ireland series so far. But he is showing unreal intent from the first ball. And this youngster is coming to bat with a clear mind. Since he is bringing some freshness into the squad, they have backed him for that backup slot. Similar to Surya,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin also justified Surya’s selection, saying that the selectors are backing him as he brings an X-factor to the team.

“He has that x-factor and that’s why the team is backing him to come good in the ODI format as well. We will go back in time to see how we have won World Cups. be it MS Dhoni or any other captain, they have backed their players to come good. Of course, if you want to have a for and against debate for dropping or selecting a player, you can have a healthy debate. We all know how good a player Suryakumar Yadav has been. His impact, what a match-winner he has been, and he has been our go-to T20 player.”















