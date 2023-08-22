August 22, 2023

R Praggnanandhaa Gets Sachin Tendulkar Boost Ahead Of Chess World Cup Final Against Magnus Carlsen

R Praggnanandhaa, the 18-year-old Indian Grandmaster, stunned world no.3 Fabiano Caruana in the semifinal of the FIDE World Cup.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Sachin Tendulkar (R). (Twitter)

New Delhi: R Praggnanandhaa scripted history when the Indian Grandmaster stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana via tie-break to set up his final clash with top-ranked Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the FIDE World Cup chess tournament.

Ahead of the big final, legendary Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Praggnanandhaa for his semifinal victory and also wished the youngster all the luck for his big final on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.

“@rpragchess, you have made history as the youngest World Cup finalist. Your journey has been filled with fierce battles. The chessboard is set, and every move counts. Best of luck, India is with you. @FIDE_chess #FIDEWorldCup,” Tendulkar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In the other semifinal, five-time title winner Carlsen beat Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov 1.5-0.5. Praggnanandhaa becomes the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Impressed by the Indian’s run, former world champion Gary Kasparov lavished praise on the youngster ahead of the final and also lauded his mother’s efforts. “Congrats to @rpragchess — and to his mother.

“As someone whose proud mama accompanied me to every event, it’s a special kind of support! The Chennai Indian defeated two New York cowboys! He has been very tenacious in difficult positions,” Kasparov tweeted.










