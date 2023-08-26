Home

R Praggnanandhaa Thanks Well-Wishers After FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 Silver Medal

R Praggnanandhaa lost the chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in the tie-break after two classical games in the final ended in a stalemate.

R Praggnanandhaa poses with mother after the FIDE World Cup 2023 final. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa thanked all his well-wishers after finishing runner-up in the FIDE World Cup 2023 against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen and is extremely elated to qualify for the prestigious Candidates Tournament 2024.

Praggnanandhaa’s sensational run came to an end after he lost to Carlsen in the tie-break after the classical games in the final ended in a stalemate. Carlsen on Thursday overcame a stiff challenge from his 18-year-old Indian opponent in the first tie-break game, winning it in 45 moves. The second 25+10 tie-break game then ended in a draw in 22 moves.

“Extremely elated to win Silver medal in Fide World Cup 2023 and qualified to the Candidates 2024! Grateful to receive the love, support and prayers of each one of you! Thankyou everyone for the wishes. With my ever supportive, happiest and proud Amma,” Praggnanandhaa posed on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Extremely elated to win Silver medal 🥈in Fide World Cup 2023 and qualified to the Candidates 2024!

Grateful to receive the love, support and prayers of each one of you! 🇮🇳

Thankyou everyone for the wishes🙏🏼

With my ever supportive, happiest and proud Amma❤️

📷@M_Sridharan pic.twitter.com/AgAVGybFxw — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) August 26, 2023

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had become only the second Indian after five-time world champion legendary Viswanathan Anand to book a slot in the FIDE World Cup. He had stunned world no.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semis.

Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa along with the Asian Games-bound Indian men’s chess team will undergo a four-day tactical camp in Kolkata from August 30. GMs Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Erigaisi and R Gukesh, along with veteran Pentala Harikrishna as the other member are part of the Hangzhou-bound men’s squad.

The team is led by head coach legendary GM Boris Gelfand and includes coach Srinath Narayanan, assistant coaches Vaibhav Suri and Arjun Kalyan. The women’s coaching camp is currently underway till Tuesday and has Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri B as the participants.

The camp will be held on the sidelines of the fifth edition of Tata Steel Chess India rapid and blitz tournament slated in Kolkata from August 31-September 9. All the members of the Asian Games-bound Indian squad will compete in the tournament which will also see participation from former World Blitz champion Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and reigning World Champion Wenjun Ju.
















