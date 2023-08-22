August 22, 2023

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Pragg-Carlsen Settle For Draw In Game 1

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Tuesday will be facing top-ranked Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIFE World Cup chess tournament. The 18-year-old Indian prodigy had already scripted history when he stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals. He has also become the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.



