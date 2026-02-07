The Times Of Bengal

RADO DEBUTS AS OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER FOR THE NEXO DALLAS OPEN

LENGNAU, Switzerland, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Rado is confirmed as the official timekeeper for the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open, as the tennis tournament celebrates its second outing on the ATP 500 tour.

Taking place from February 7-15, 2026, this year’s competition will cement the event’s elevated status within the international tennis community. Having previously been an ATP 250 event, for the 2025 competition it transitioned to the ATP 500 and moved to a new home – at the Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, North Texas – and has quickly found its place within the top echelons of tennis.