Home

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rafael Nadal Shares His ‘Immense Joy’ With Special Note For Carlos Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2023: Rafael Nadal congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on his victory against Novak Djokovic. The Spanish legend had a special message for the 20-year-old tennis star.

Alcaraz won the Wimbledon final 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 (Credits: Instagram)

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz created history when he defeated 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final. The two competitors fought an epic battle in a five-set game, which went down to the wire. Alcaraz ultimately triumphed 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. This is his first Wimbledon title. The 20-year-old has made the world sit up and take notice of his talent once again. Amid all the congratulatory messages pouring in for Carlos Alcaraz, a heartfelt note by Spanish great Rafael Nadal has caught attention.

Rafael Nadal Congratulates Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal wrote a beautiful message for his Spanish compatriot, congratulating him and telling him how much joy he has given to everyone. Nadal praised Carlos Alcaraz and said that late Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana would be proud of him. Santana was one of the greatest tennis players of all time and remains the only Spaniard apart from Nadal and Alcaraz to win the Wimbledon.

Nadal posted on his Instagram handle, “Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz. You have given us immense joy today and surely our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is as a member of Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!! @wimbledon”

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic, Sachin Tendulkar Praise Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz’s win over Novak Djokovic has garnered him praise from all over the world. The young Spanish tennis star was given a shoutout by his finals opponent as well. Novak Djokovic said that Alcaraz is “the best player in the world”. The Serbian great called Alcaraz a combination of the Big 3- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic himself.

Apart from Djokovic, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios was in awe of Carlos Alcaraz. He praised the nail-biting Wimbledon final by saying that he has not watched a whole tennis match for a while and thanked both players for putting on an epic show.

Haven’t watched a whole tennis match in a long time haha THANKYOU @DjokerNole & @carlosalcaraz for putting on that incredible performance. Congratulations to you both 👑🙏🏽 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 16, 2023

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also praised Carlos Alcaraz and said that he will now be following the Wimbledon winner’s career for the next 10-12 years. He mentioned people are witnessing the rise of “The Next Superstar of Tennis”.

About Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has been on a sensational run for the past 12 months. The 20-year old became the no. 1 player in the world last month. He has already won six titles in the calendar year, capturing both Madrid and Indian Wells. With the Wimbledon title under his grab, the Spanish superstar is having a run for the ages.















