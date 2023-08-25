Rahmanullah Gurbaz Breaks MS Dhoni And Babar Azam Records With Stunning Century Against Pakistan

Home

Sports

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Breaks MS Dhoni, Babar Azam Records With Stunning Century Against Pakistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 151 to help Afghanistan post 300/5 in 2nd ODI.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Image Source: Twitter)

Pakistan continued their winning streak against Afghanistan in ODIs and picked up a thrilling win in the 2nd ODI. Afghanistan could not have come close to winning an ODI game against Pakistan but the Men in Green held their nerves to win by 1 wicket.

Pakistan needed 11 runs to win in the final over, with nine wickets down and batting pair of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf at the crease. Naseem Shah had given Afghanistan bitter memories in the Asia Cup 2022 match but Afghans were confident that history won’t repeat. However, Naseem did it again and scored a boundary on the first ball and fifth ball to take Pakistan home.

The thrilling game was not short on controversies as pacer Fazalhaq Farooqui ran Shadab Khan out at the non-striker’s end on the first ball of the last over. At this point, Afghanistan fans were going berserk as it had almost sealed the game for Afghans, however, Naseem Shah had other ideas.

Earlier in the game, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 151 to help Afghanistan post 300/5. Gurbaz’s batting masterclass helped him beat MS Dhoni’s record. Gurbaz now has the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter against Pakistan. Gurbaz surpassed MS Dhoni who had played a 148-run innings against the Men in Green.

Gurbaz also leapfrogged Pakistan captain Babar Azam to become third-fastest batter to score five ODI centuries. Gurbaz achieved the milestone in his 23rd inning while Babar had scored five ODI centuries in 25 innings. Imam Ul Haq and Quinton De Kock scored the first five centuries in 19 innings.















