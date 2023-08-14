Home

Rahul Dravid Defends Shock Loss in T20Is vs West Indies, Calls Hardik Pandya-Led Team India a ‘Developing’ Team

WI vs Ind: Claiming that it is a young and a developing team, Dravid said such ups and downs are a part and parcel of it.

Rahul Dravid defends Team After Loss. (Image: Twitter)

Florida: It was a day to forget for Hardik Pandya and his boys as they lost to hosts West Indies by eight wickets on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I at Lauderhill in Florida. Following the humiliating loss, coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the press and came up with a defense. Claiming that it is a young and a developing team, Dravid said such ups and downs are a part and parcel of it.

“It’s a young team, it’s a developing team. There are times we have to go through ups and downs,” said Dravid after the 2-3 loss in the T20I series.

Dravid also claimed that at the moment he has not thought about the Asia Cup. “I haven’t really thought about Asia Cup at this stage. We have some time for this, we have a camp in Bangalore before Asia Cup, One-Day team assemble on 23rd, we’ll take it as it come Asia Cup,” he said further.

Earlier, after Romario Shepherd’s sensational bowling display, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat to seal the five-match T20 series. West Indies won the five-match series 3-2 — their first T20I series win over India since 2017. After losing the first two matches, India bounced back strongly and clinched the next two games to level up the series but couldn’t continue with the momentum in the decider as they suffered their first T20 series loss against West Indies since 2017. Moreover, this was India’s first series loss in 13 T20Is since July 2021.

The Indian team will now get ready for the Irish challenge. The Indian team will be led by Jasprit Bumrah as regular skipper Rohit Sharma is on a break.















