Rahul Dravid Hails Stuart Broads Outstanding International Career, Says I think He Has Been A Terrific Bowler

Rahul Dravid Hails Stuart Broad’s Outstanding International Career, Says ‘I think He Has Been A Terrific Bowler’

Stuart Broad is only the second pacer after fellow teammate James Anderson to take 600 Test wickets.

Rahul Dravid praised Stuart Broad for his contribution to England cricket. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Current India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on just-retired England seamer Stuart Broad for his outstanding career after the pacer announced that he will hang on his boots from international cricket after the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes 2023 against Australia.

The 37-year-old right-arm pacer shocked the cricketing world with a surprise announcement on July 29 after stumps on Day 3 at the Oval that the ongoing Test match will be his last. Throughout his career, Broad has been a great servant for England. The pacer recently crossed record 600 Test wickets, making him one of the most successful speedsters in history of cricket.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Matches: 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣

☝️ Wickets: 6️⃣0️⃣2️⃣

🏏 Runs: 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ 🏆 4x Ashes wins

🌍 1x T20 World Cup 🎖️ MBE for services to cricket Thank you, Broady ❤️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023

Complimenting Broad’s longevity in the game, Dravid said that Broad’s bowling partnership with Anderson is something that will be cherished in years to come. “I think he has been a terrific bowler. I think his partnership with Jimmy Anderson is something that will always be remembered,” said Dravid in Barbados on Saturday after the second ODI against West Indies.

“I think Anderson and Broad, the whole decade they played for England, really put in some fantastic performances. To take 600 wickets and to play the number of Test matches that he has, takes a special kind of cricketer,” added the former Indian captain.

“My best wishes to him. Just to congratulate on an absolutely fantastic career. I hope he gets to finish it off in the best possible way that he wants to,” he said.

An emotional and surreal evening 🥲 Follow @StuartBroad8 up close and behind the scenes as he announced his retirement 🗣 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the English seamer expressed his feelings that he could still perform at his best, and his love for the Ashes series was a significant factor in his decision. “I have been thinking about it for a couple of weeks, but, um, you know, England versus Australia has always been sort of the pinnacle for me.

“I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally in the team’s way, and, um, you know, I think I’ve got a love affair with Ashes cricket, and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket,” said Broad.















