Rahul Dravid Picks up The Bat to Give Catching Practice to Shubman Gill Ahead of Ind-Aus 1st ODI in Mumbai; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Ahead of the first ODI versus Australia, coach Dravid picked up the bat to give slip-catching practice to Gill.

Dravid to Shubman Gill

Mumbai: Shubman Gill and Rahul Dravid know each other for a long time now. The now India coach was the then-U-19 coach when young Gill went on to lift the World Cup. Dravid has been an integral part of Gill’s journey and seems like the bond and association have got stronger with time. Ahead of the first ODI versus Australia, coach Dravid picked up the bat to give slip-catching practice to Gill. The BCCI shared a clip hours ahead of the game where you can see the mentor and the prodigy.

The video is being loved by the fans and is quickly going viral on social space:

India are going into the first ODI without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will miss the match due to family commitments. In his absence, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who has led the T20 squad admirably, will discharge the duties, getting another chance to establish himself as the frontrunner to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma.

The hosts suffered a big blow as middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire series due to a back injury he suffered during the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Though the team goes into another series without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the presence of Mohd Shami and Mohd Siraj, both of whom had a good Test series against Australia, along with youngster Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and skipper Hardik Pandya give the selectors test the pace department once again on the road to World Cup selection.











