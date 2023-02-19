Home

Rahul Dravid REVEALS ‘Chole Bhature’ Talk With Virat Kohli After India Beat Australia in 2nd Test in Delhi

Ind vs Aus: After India’s six-wicket win in Delhi in the second Test against Australia, Dravid revealed the ‘Chole Bhature’ talk with Kohli.

Delhi: A moment during the Delhi Test match that fans would associate with the old Virat Kohli is the expression on his face when he saw the Chole Bhature on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Kohli had just been dismissed to a controversial call. After getting into the dressing room, cameras showed he looked gutted once he saw the replays on the TV. After some time, he was seen chatting with coach Rahul Dravid when a person brought Chole Bhature for Kohli. After India’s six-wicket win in Delhi in the second Test against Australia, Dravid revealed the ‘Chole Bhature’ talk with Kohli.

“He was tempting me with it but I said I’m 50 years old, I can’t handle so much cholesterol anymore (laughs),” Dravid said after India’s win.

Dravid also went on to show faith in KL Rahul despite his failures. Dravid reckoned Rahul needs to trust the processes.

“I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this,” Dravid said after the game.

Meanwhile, riding on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s best bowling figures in an inning in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin’s spin masterclass, India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test within three days to take 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium











