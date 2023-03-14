Rahul Dravid Reveals Indian Dressing Room Environment During NZ Tense Win Over SL, Says We Are Thankful To New Zealand

Home

Rahul Dravid Reveals Indian Dressing Room’s Environment During NZ’s Tense Win Over SL, Says We Are Thankful To New Zealand

Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 121 to guide New Zealand to a thrilling two-wicket win on the last ball of the match with a full stretched dive to reach the crease.

‘We were stressed’-Dravid Reveals Indian Dressing Room’s Environment During NZ’s Tense Win Over SL

New Delhi: As the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad looked to draw many Indian cricket fans were stuck to TV and mobile, eagerly waiting for the result of an ongoing Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

As Sri Lanka was just a win away to remain alive for the World Test Championship 2023 final race despite putting in their best effort Dimuth Karunaratne and Co. were humbled by a match-winning effort by Kane Williamson. The star batter scored an unbeaten 121 to guide New Zealand to a thrilling two-wicket win on the last ball of the match with a full stretched dive to reach the crease. That win also crushed Sri Lanka’s hopes of making it to the WTC finals.

When asked to Rahul Dravid about them keeping a close eye on the Test match in New Zealand, the India head coach said it was not part of their plans but were forced to do so. “We try to produce result in all the Test we play. We wanted to keep the WTC qualification in our hand and we were aware that we had to win three matches in the series to make the series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand inconsequential.

“We were eagerly watching, hoping Sri Lanka doesn’t win. The World Test Championship is a two-year long event, all the teams play six Test series each, so it’s natural you’ll be dependent on others. Although you have to put in your best but in competitions such as this you are also dependent on others” said Dravid during an interaction on Star Sports.

“The good thing is that New Zealand, who mostly knock us out of ICC tournaments, gave us little support. We are thankful to them.”

“We were stressed to see New Zealand attack and aim for a victory, instead of thinking of a draw. We were discussing this among ourselves.

“But we had to make peace with that as New Zealand will definitely target a win rather than playing a draw. In fact we did watch the final 5-6 overs during Lunch on the screen and it got really exciting,” said Dravid.

The World Test Championship Final 2023 will now be played between India and Australia at the Oval in June.












