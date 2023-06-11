Rahul Dravid Reveals The Reason Behind India

Home

India’s 10-year-long wait for the ICC trophy dream comes to an end as they suffered a massive defeat by 209 runs against the Australian test Team.

WTC Final 2023: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid reveals the reason of India’s loss against Australia. (Pic: Twitter

)

New Delhi: Team India coach Rahul Dravid opened up after Australia beat India by 209 runs in the World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval on Sunday. India’s coach revealed the reason why India is unable to win the finale against Australia as he reckoned that the target was difficult to achieve and there wasn’t much help on Day 4 or 5.

This is the second consecutive time for India to lose the final of WTC earlier, Kane Williamson led New Zealand outclassed India by eight wickets and became the World Test Champions. India has not won a single ICC title in ten years.

“It was obviously difficult (the target). There’s always a hope no matter how far we’re behind. Many Tests over the last 2 years where we’ve fought hard from difficult situation. Needed a big partnership, we had the big players for it, but they had the upper hand. This can happen”said Dravid.

“It wasn’t a 469 pitch. Gave away too many in the last session (on Day 1). We knew what lines and lengths to bowl. Our lengths weren’t bad but we probably bowled too wide. Gave room to Head. Some of the shots we played, maybe we could’ve been more careful”added Dravid.

“There was a lot of grass on the wicket, and conditions were cloudy (decision to bowl?). We’ve seen in England batting gets easier. There wasn’t much help on Day 4 or 5 if you saw. We got them on 70/3, but then let it slip away. Even the last time we played at Edgbaston, pitch got easier to bat. 300-plus was chased. Our top five are all very experienced (batting not performing?). By their own high standards. These same players have won in Australia, in England. This is not upto their high standards. Some of the wickets have been quite challenging” Dravid also added.

While talking about the pitch Dravid reckoned that the pitch was good.

“This was a good pitch I’ll admit. But some of the other places it’s been tough. Even in India pitches have been tough. Taking this into account, averages have dropped across the board, not just for us. Nobody wants wickets to turn from the first ball” said Dravid.

“But when you are playing for points, in situations like that, you have to take risks. And we aren’t the only ones taking risks. Look at Australia, the pitches there. Sometimes the pressure is on you to get those points in every game. It is a risk we have to take” Dravid also added.

“We are getting close (trophy drought?). We’re getting to semis, to final. Just that we haven’t played the best cricket on the day. No one wants it more than the players. Can’t fault their efforts. Just haven’t played our best cricket on the occasion. Never going to be happy with the prep as a coach (enough preparation time?). But that’s the reality we are faced with. Coming here three weeks earlier, having a practice game would be ideal. But we have to make do with what we can. Don’t think we should make excuses” concluded Dravid.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)
















