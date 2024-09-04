Sports

Rahul Dravid to return to Rajasthan Royals as head coach

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 4, 2024
0 89 1 minute read
Rahul Dravid to return to Rajasthan Royals as head coach


Rahul Dravid is set to return to Rajasthan Royals (RR) as head coach ahead of the 2025 IPL season, following the culmination of his tenure as India coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup win in June this year.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Dravid recently signed a deal with the franchise and has had initial conversations on player retentions ahead of the upcoming mega auction. He has a long-standing working relationship with the RR captain Sanju Samson, who came through the under-19 ranks on Dravid’s watch.

Dravid has history with RR. He was their captain in IPL 2012 and 2013, and served as team director and mentor in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. In 2016, Dravid moved to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) until he became the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 2019. In 2021, he was appointed head coach of the India men’s team and ended his three-year stint with their first ICC title in 11 years.

It is understood RR are also likely to sign former India batter Vikram Rathour as one of Dravid’s assistant coaches. Rathour, a former India selector, was part of Dravid’s coaching staff at NCA before he became India’s batting coach in 2019.

It is understood that while Dravid will take charge of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Kumar Sangakkara, who has been their director of cricket since 2021, will continue with their franchise and look after their teams in other leagues – Paarl Royals in the SA20 and Barbados Royals in the CPL.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

RR have not won the IPL title since the inaugural season in 2008; their next best finish was in 2022 when they came runners-up to Gujarat Titans. They failed to make the playoffs in 2023, finishing fifth in the league despite a terrific start to the season, but did so in 2024 and were knocked out in Qualifier 2.


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 4, 2024
0 89 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IPL 2025 - Zaheer Khan to join Lucknow Super Giants as mentor

IPL 2025 – Zaheer Khan to join Lucknow Super Giants as mentor

August 28, 2024
BCCI secretary Jay Shah to take over as the new ICC chair

BCCI secretary Jay Shah to take over as the new ICC chair

August 27, 2024
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to get inspired by men's team for T20 World Cup

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to get inspired by men’s team for T20 World Cup

August 27, 2024
Duleep Trophy squads - Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik ruled out due to illness; Ravindra Jadeja withdrawn

Duleep Trophy squads – Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik ruled out due to illness; Ravindra Jadeja withdrawn

August 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow