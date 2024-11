Jadeja bags 10 for the match, India need 147 to avoid whitewash

Ishan Kishan in hot water as India A at centre of ball-change controversy

Ind vs NZ – Mumbai – Batting is ‘not going to be easy’ but it’s all about ‘one good partnership’ for India

AUS-A vs IND-A 2024/25, AUS-A vs IND-A 1st unofficial Test Match Report, October 31 – November 03, 2024

India vs New Zealand 2024/25, IND vs NZ 3rd Test Match Report, November 01 – 05, 2024