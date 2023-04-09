Home

Sports

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram Power Sunrisers Hyderabad To 1st Win

live

IPL 2023, SRH Vs PBKS Match Highlights, Game 14, April 9: An unbeaten 100-run stand between Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram helped SRH to register their maiden win in the season. Earlier Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 99 took Punjab Kings to 143/9.

Summary







Punjab VS Sunrisers Hyderabad 143/9 (20.0) 129/2 (16.3) Run Rate: (Current: 7.82) SRH need 15 runs in 21 balls at 4.28 rpo Last Wicket: Mayank Agarwal c Sam Curran b Rahul Chahar 21 (20) – 45/2 in 8.3 Over Aiden Markram (C) 25* (18) 3×4, 0x6 Rahul Tripathi 70 (47) 9×4, 3×6 Nathan Ellis (2.3-0-16-0)* Sam Curran (3-0-14-0)

Live, SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score











HIGHLIGHTS | Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of the season, beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Chasing 144 to win, Rahul Tripathi smashed a 48-ball 74 not out while adding a match-winning unbeaten 100 off 52 balls with skipper Aiden Markram (37 not out) for the third wicket, as SRH romped home with 17 balls to spare. Earlier, skipper Shikhar Dhawan slammed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls to singlehandedly take Punjab Kings to 143 for nine. Dhawan played a lone hand, hitting 12 fours and five sixes, while Sam Curran (22) was the other batter to reach double digit, as other PBKS batters cut a sorry figure after being asked to take first strike. Mayank Markande (4/15) scalped four wickets, while the pace duo of Marco Jansen (2/16) and Umran Malik (2/32) took two wickets each.











