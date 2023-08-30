Home

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rail Likely To Play Spoilsport In Pallekele During India Vs Pakistan Tie

The weather forecast for September 2 predicts haeavy rain at Pallekele in Sri Lanka which can result in spoil the match proceedings of much awaited IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023

IND vs PAK (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to return to cricketing action with the high-octane clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023. India will play their opening match against Babar Azam and company at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

The hype around India vs Pakistan match always outshines everything else as fans are always thrilled to see these two neighbours test their skills against each other on the field. The same hype has taken over the fans for the September 2 clash.

However, rain and bad weather can likely play a huge factor, and there are even chances that the match between India and Pakistan might get canceled due to it. As per the weather reports, there is 90 percent chance of heavy showers on September 2.

Fans and both teams will be hoping that rain does not play a major factor as it can also spoil their chances to advance into the Super Four stage.

IND vs PAK Clash At Asia Cup 2023

India have reached Colombo on Wednesday, August 30 to participate in the Asia Cup. They will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2, before playing Nepal on September 4. Both of India’s Group A matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Touching down in Sri Lanka! 🇮🇳🛬 Excitement is in the air as the India National Team arrives to compete in the #AsiaCup2023. pic.twitter.com/4MKMCoVQGZ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 30, 2023

The top two sides from Groups A and B will progress to the Super Fours, where they will play three more games at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which will also host the final on September 17.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve player: Sanju Samson

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim.















