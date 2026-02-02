AZUSA, Calif.

Feb. 2, 2026



Rain Bird



Spectrum Technologies : Rain Bird CirrusPRO software now provides soil data integration from FieldScout® TDR350. This integration will allow Spectrum customers the ability to view soil moisture readings within the CirrusPRO software to help turf managers make informed irrigation and hand-watering decisions across greens, tees, and fairways.

Watertronics: Rain Bird CirrusPRO software now provides pump integration technology to Watertronics Pump owners. This integration will allow Watertronics customers the ability to view live flow and pressure pump data within the CirrusPRO software, making irrigation system decisions easy, efficient, and effective.

Spectrum Technologies was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, USA. Spectrum is a leader in providing advanced Agriculture, Horticulture, and Turf technologies to customers worldwide. Spectrum Technologies brands include:

®,

®,

®,

®,

®,

® and

™. Spectrum has 26 AE50 Awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, which demonstrates the company’s deep commitment to innovation and quality. For more information, visit online at

.